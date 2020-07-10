Madhya Pradesh: Holding by-polls in September looks hard due to rising corona cases

Twenty-four assembly constituencies may not see the by-election even in September.

The by-polls may be put off because of rising number of corona patients. The Election Commission is also taking feedback on the situation arising out of the corona pandemic from each constituency.

The dates for by-elections will be declared when the situation improves. There are more than 16,000 corona patients in the state.

The collectors are busy dealing with the disease. Therefore, against this backdrop, the dates for by-elections will be announced only if there is no further rise in number of corona cases.

Coronavirus in MP

Out of 24 constituencies where the by-polls will be held, 16 are in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The number of corona patients has increased in Gwalior and Morena districts in July.