Madhya Pradesh: Holding by-polls in September looks hard due to rising corona cases

Twenty-four assembly constituencies may not see the by-election even in September.
The by-polls may be put off because of rising number of corona patients. The Election Commission is also taking feedback on the situation arising out of the corona pandemic from each constituency.
The dates for by-elections will be declared when the situation improves. There are more than 16,000 corona patients in the state.
The collectors are busy dealing with the disease. Therefore, against this backdrop, the dates for by-elections will be announced only if there is no further rise in number of corona cases.
Coronavirus in MP
Out of 24 constituencies where the by-polls will be held, 16 are in the Gwalior-Chambal division. The number of corona patients has increased in Gwalior and Morena districts in July.
Morena is in the fourth position and Gwarlior is in the fifth position in terms of number of corona cases in the state.
In other constituencies too, the number of patients is shooting up. Six months have passed since the Jaura and Agar assembly seats fell vacant, but the by-elections in these places have been postponed because of the disease.
As the corona pandemic is not showing any signs of abetting, by-polls in other places may also be postponed.
In Bihar, the assembly election is due in November. Since the coronavirus is not under control the by-polls in MP can be held together with the Bihar assembly election.
CM to visit Gwalior today
Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will visit Gwalior and Morena on Saturday. He will discuss with the officers about the disease. Earlier, Chouhan had visited Indore to review the situation arising out of the pandemic.
