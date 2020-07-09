Bhopal: Court asks BMC, bus operator to settle pending salary issue by July 20

The bus staffers including the technicians are immediate employees of Durgamba Motors Operators, however, BMC being parent employers is one of the concerned parties.

Pawan Kumar Singh, BMC additional commissioner, said, “The court has instructed us to intervene into the matter as we are parent employers. BMC has to clear Rs 5 crore dues to the bus operator. We have instructed bus operators to clear the salary distribution to bus drivers, conductors and technicians and other staff.”

Advocate Dr Rajesh Sharma said, “The court has instructed the concerned parties to settle the issue by July 20. So now onus lies on BMC, BCLL and Bus Operators to settle the issue and disburse the pending salaries to bus staffers.”

The Bus service in the capital city operates on Public Private Partnership Mode. The concept was based on setting up of a SPV as a public limited company, which clearly demarcated the role of the market and the government. Accordingly BCLL was set up with the BMC and Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) as stakeholders. The management of the company was entrusted to the Board of Directors headed by the collector.