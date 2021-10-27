Madhya Pradesh: Hirdaram Nagar girl scripts saga of success

Hirdaram Nagar/Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A female student from Hirdaram Nagar Dolly Lalchandani has brought laurels to the city, sources said.

Dolly stood first in MBA examination of Barkatullah University. At the convocation ceremony, the Governor gave her the gold medal.

As she comes of a poor family she has always faced financial crunch. Despite that, she always excelled in school and college examinations that she took.

She has been selected in Life Insurance Corporation of India, a government of India undertaking.

Her farther works in a hardware shop. She received primary education in a government school.

For higher studies, she took admission to Sant Hirdaram Institute of Management and Jeev Sewa Sansthan gave her a scholarship for it.

Siddh Bhau congratulated the girl and her family members for her success and said she is the inspiration for all other girls in the city.

Dolly and her parents gave credit to Jeev Sewa Sansthan and Siddh Bhau for her success.

Managing director of the organisation Hero Gyanchandani and director Ashish Thakur congratulated the girl.

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 11:24 PM IST