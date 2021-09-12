Madhya Pradesh: Hindu Mahasabha in Gwalior attempts to install statue of Gandhi's assassination convict Narayan Apte

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): After Nathuram Godse, Hindu Mahasabha was about to install a statue of Narayan Apte, another convict involved in Gandhi's assassination.

The administration, however, has confiscated the statue. It was only when the idol left for Meerut, Uttar Pradesh, the police and administration came to know about it.

The statue, made for about Rs 45,000, was set to be installed in Meerut in October.

The Hindu Mahasabha has been dodging the police and administration even before this when Nathuram Godse's temple and Gyanshala were established.

Notably, nine accused including Godse and Narayan Apte were arrested by the police for the murder of Mahatma Gandhi.

Narayan Apte stood by Nathuram Godse at the time of Mahatma Gandhi's assassination on 30 January 1948. In the hearing of the case, the court sentenced Nathuram Godse and Narayan Apte to death. Six other accused were given life imprisonment and Veer Savarkar was acquitted by the court due to lack of evidence. Godse and Narayan Apte were hanged on 15 November 1949 in Ambala Jail.

