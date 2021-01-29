Madhya Pradesh Higher education department plans to organise Chai pe Charcha to seek help of former students

BHOPAL: Taking a cue from the chief minister’s ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with ministers, the higher education department will start ‘Chai pe Charcha’ with former students of colleges across the state. The college administration will ask for help from the ex-students for the uplift of the colleges. “If an alumnus of a college donates more than Rs 5 lakh, his contribution will be recognised by putting his name there or naming a room after him and so forth,” said higher education minister Mohan Yadav.

But it is not necessary that the alumni help the colleges only financially. They can share their experiences and expertise with the students. A person working with an IT firm, for instance, can share his experience to update the students with the latest trends, or, sometimes, also take a little trouble holding classes, depending upon how much time one has.

The higher education minister and senior officials of the department will participate in some of the ‘Chai pe Charcha’ sessions in some of the colleges. Later, the principals of the colleges can make their own schedule, depending upon the availability of most of the former students. Before that, the principals should identify all the requirements for the betterment of the college. Principals can place these requirements before the graduates during the ‘Chai pe Charcha’ and leave it to them to figure out how they will contribute.

Adhering to the World Bank project norms, all colleges now have to keep track of the students even after they pass out. All the colleges have been instructed to form alumni associations and keep in touch with students who have graduated. They have also been advised to hold an annual gathering of the alumni. The graduates can also make plans and present them to the college management to help the college and the students.