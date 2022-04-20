Madhya Pradesh: High Court stays appointment process in Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur Bench of MP High Court headed by Justice Sushrut Dharmadhikari on Wednesday issued a stay order on the process of appointment of associate professors in Chhindwara Institute of Medical Sciences (CIMS).

The court has stayed the advertisement on appointment till the next hearing which is scheduled on June 13, after the assistant professors of the college filed a petition in the court on April 10.

The chief executive officer and dean of CIMS, Girish B Ramteke, had issued an advertisement on March 29, inviting applications for the post of associate professors and professors without following the promotion roster, said the counsel of the petitioners Aditya Sanghi.

“The deserving assistant professors of the college were denied promotion due to prevalent corruption in a medical college that has just started (4 yrs ago). While other colleges follow the rules, Chhindwara Medical College has snatched the rights of its professors because of nepotism and favouritism,” he added.

The petitioners have been working as assistant professors in various departments of CIMS, for the last four years, says Sanghi.

Puja Singh (43), one of the petitioners and assistant professor in pathology department, said, “I had submitted an application to the Ramteke, signed by 21 faculty members, to consider promotion roaster before issuing the advertisement.”

“He called an informal meeting on March 28 on a short notice. Not more than five people could attend the meeting, where he declared none of us was eligible for the post,” she said.

Ramteke denied appointing anyone who joins has been given Letter of Permission dated May 30, 2019 despite joining previously.

She then sent another letter stating her eligibility even if the experience was considered from the date of issuance of LoP, instead of her date of joining which was April 9, 2018.

Puja and her co-petitioner and assistant professor in general surgery department, Hemant Ahirvar (39), would have been benefitted last year, if promotional roster would have been applied along with counting their academic experience from Date of Joining during the recruitment process, he added.”

Rules that Dean overlooked

Application of promotion roaster should be considered before initiating direct recruitment process.

Date of joining of the petitioners should be considered as start of Assistant Professor experience (academic).

Priority should be given in recruitment to internal candidates.

Madhya Pradesh Domicile should be given preference.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 10:54 PM IST