Madhya Pradesh High Court Orders Full Pay For 11 Probationer Forest Guards In Jabalpur | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court on Friday directed the State government to grant 11 forest guards full pay during their probation period in accordance with its Oct 31, 2025 order.

The petitioners had challenged a condition in their appointment orders providing 70%, 80% and 90% of minimum pay during the first three years of service.

The State government opposed the petition, submitting that High Court orders granting full pay during probation were under challenge before the Supreme Court.

The petitioners' counsel submitted that the Supreme Court had not stayed the orders.

Justice Vishal Dhagat observed that no stay had been granted and directed the authorities to extend the benefit to the petitioners.

However, before receiving the benefit, the forest guards must give an undertaking that they will return the entire amount or furnish an indemnity bond if the State succeeds on the same issue before the Supreme Court.

The court disposed of the petition with these directions.