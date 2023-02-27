Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gwalior bench postpones nursing examination

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The High Court, Gwalior bench on Monday postponed the nursing examination in Madhya Pradesh. The Examination was scheduled to start from February 28.

Registrar of Madhya Pradesh Ayurvigyan Vishwavidyalaya (Medical Science University), Jabalpur, has issued the order after the MP High Court postponed the examination.

This decision was pronounced while hearing a public interest litigation. Advocate Jitendra Sharma said that he had filed a PIL in the Gwalior Bench of the MP High Court. In this, he had said that the recognition of the old teaching session in nursing colleges has been wrongly given. The colleges had taken affiliation for the year 2019 to 2021 in July 2022, which is wrong. Recognition taken with retrospective effect is illegal. It was said in the petition that on the basis of this misconception, examinations are being conducted from February 28.