HomeBhopalBhopal: First national conference on emerging technologies begins at Central Academy for Police Training

Bhopal: First national conference on emerging technologies begins at Central Academy for Police Training

With rapid pace of technological development, agencies are finding innovative ways to leverage tools to enhance public safety, arrest criminals and save lives, Director, CAPT, Pawan Srivastava, said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Monday, February 27, 2023, 07:33 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The first two-day national conference on, Emerging Technologies for Law Enforcement Agencies: Challenges and Opportunities, began at Central Academy for Police Training (CAPT) on Monday, officials said.

Over 100 police officials and other stakeholders from all over the country are taking part. Former DGP and CBI director Rishi Kumar Shukla, in his address, laid emphasis on building the knowledge base of why and how police select, implement and integrate new technology, how that technology is being used and whether new technology improves policing in a meaningful way.

Director, CAPT, Pawan Srivastava, IPS, said that the latest technologies were being rolled out. “Now, with the rapid pace of technological development, agencies are finding innovative ways to leverage tools to enhance public safety, arrest criminals and save lives,” he added.

