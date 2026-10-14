 Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalMadhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL

Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL

Madhya Pradesh High Court granted the Centre and state government two additional weeks to respond to a PIL concerning environmental compliance in the Ken-Betwa Link Project. Petitioner Arihant Tiwari raised concerns about potential impacts on Panna Tiger Reserve, wildlife corridors and the Ken Gharial Sanctuary, citing mandatory environmental safeguards.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Tuesday, October 13, 2026, 10:31 PM IST
Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL
Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the Union and state governments two more weeks to file replies to a PIL seeking compliance with mandatory norms in execution of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AY Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain allowed the governments’ request for additional time.

Petitioner and advocate Arihant Tiwari has sought compliance with norms laid down by the Central Empowered Committee.

Read Also
Samaritans School Students From MP's Itarsi Win 6 Medals, Including 2 Gold, At National Flying Sport...
Samaritans School Students From MP's Itarsi Win 6 Medals, Including 2 Gold, At National Flying Sport...

Tiwari said the project would affect forest areas in Panna, including the Tiger Reserve, and could impact habitats and movement corridors of tigers, leopards, vultures and other wildlife. Concerns over the Ken Gharial Sanctuary have also been raised.

He said the issue of forest clearance is pending before the National Green Tribunal.

Read Also
Jabalpur Crime News: Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹3 Lakh Recovered, One Arrested
Jabalpur Crime News: Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹3 Lakh Recovered, One Arrested

Follow us on
Add FPJ As a
Trusted Source