Madhya Pradesh High Court Gives Centre, State Two More Weeks To Reply On Ken-Betwa Link Project Environmental Compliance PIL | Representative Image

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court has granted the Union and state governments two more weeks to file replies to a PIL seeking compliance with mandatory norms in execution of the Ken-Betwa Link Project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice AY Kogje and Justice Vivek Jain allowed the governments’ request for additional time.

Petitioner and advocate Arihant Tiwari has sought compliance with norms laid down by the Central Empowered Committee.

Tiwari said the project would affect forest areas in Panna, including the Tiger Reserve, and could impact habitats and movement corridors of tigers, leopards, vultures and other wildlife. Concerns over the Ken Gharial Sanctuary have also been raised.

He said the issue of forest clearance is pending before the National Green Tribunal.