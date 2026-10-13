Jabalpur Crime News: Stolen Vehicles Worth ₹3 Lakh Recovered, One Arrested |

Stolen Vehicles Recovered in Jabalpur: In a major breakthrough in a vehicle theft case, Gohalpur police have arrested a 21-year-old man and recovered two stolen vehicles—a Suzuki Access scooter and a Yamaha R15 motorcycle—worth approximately Rs 3 lakh in total.

The recovery comes as Jabalpur Police intensify efforts to curb vehicle theft in the city. According to the police, the vehicles were recovered during an investigation into a stolen scooter complaint.

Gohalpur Police Investigate Jabalpur Bike Theft Case

According to police, complainant Sujan Mansoori reported that his Suzuki Access scooter had been stolen from his residence near Sardar Agency. Following the complaint, Gohalpur police registered a case and launched an investigation in Suzuki Access scooter theft case.

During the probe, police received a tip-off that a young man was standing with a stolen scooter near the tribal hostel in Anand Nagar. A police team reached the location and apprehended the suspect after he allegedly attempted to flee.

The accused was identified as Sameer alias Gola Ansari, 21, a resident of Tedhi Neem in the Hanumantal area of Jabalpur.

Yamaha R15 Stolen Bike Also Recovered

During questioning, the accused allegedly told police that he had purchased the stolen scooter from a minor boy for Rs 2,500 approximately a month earlier.

Further investigation reportedly revealed that he had also stolen a Yamaha R15 motorcycle from the Garha police station area with the minor's alleged involvement. The accused informed police that the motorcycle had been hidden behind Panchvati School.

Acting on his information, police recovered and seized the motorcycle as well. The total value of the recovered vehicles is estimated at Rs 3 lakh. Further investigation is underway.