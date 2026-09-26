Bike Theft Caught On CCTV: Man Spotted Unlocking & Fleeing With Bike Parked Outside Petrol Pump In MP’s Jabalpur

Bike Theft Outside Jain Petrol Pump Caught On CCTV In MP’s Jabalpur |

Jabalpur Petrol Pump Theft: A motorcycle parked outside Jain Petrol Pump in the Bargi area was stolen, with CCTV footage capturing the theft. Bargi police are examining the footage to identify and trace the person who took the vehicle. The footage reportedly shows a person approaching the parked motorcycle and taking it away. Police are using the recording as the main lead in their search. The identity of the suspected thief has not yet been established.

The incident came to light after the motorcycle was found missing from outside the petrol pump. CCTV footage from the area was subsequently checked, revealing how the vehicle was taken. Bargi police have begun looking for the suspect on the basis of the images captured by the camera.

Investigators are examining whether the footage provides a clear view of the person’s face or shows the direction in which the motorcycle was taken. Those details could help police identify the suspect and locate the vehicle.

Police have not yet released the name of the motorcycle’s owner, the vehicle’s registration number or the exact time of the theft. It was also not immediately clear how long the motorcycle had been parked outside the petrol pump before it was taken.

The theft has raised concern because the motorcycle was taken from a spot covered by CCTV. The recording may help investigators establish the sequence of events, but police have not announced an arrest or the recovery of the vehicle.

Bargi police are continuing their search and checking the available footage for clues. Further details are expected once officers identify the person seen taking the motorcycle or establish where the vehicle was taken after it left the petrol pump area.