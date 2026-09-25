Jabalpur Car Crash: One Dead, Three Critically Injured After Speeding Car Crashes Into Hotel Near Mortuary Gate Of Medical College

Jabalpur Car Crashes Into Hotel Near Medical College, One Dead, Three Critically Injured | AI-Generated

Jabalpur Car Crash News (Madhya Pradesh): A car crashed into a hotel near the Medical College mortuary gate, leaving a passenger dead and three people sleeping inside critically injured. The deceased was identified as Shivam Sharma, a resident of Dhanvantari Nagar in Jabalpur. The driver, Sharad, sustained minor injuries. Eyewitnesses alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol, but police have not confirmed that claim. Garha police reached the scene, and the injured were taken to the Medical College.

According to the report, the deceased Shivam Sharma was travelling in car number MP 20 CK 0199 to meet his friend Sharad in Jasuja City. When the car reached near the mortuary gate of the Medical College, it reportedly went out of control and crashed into the roadside eatery.

The impact was so severe that the people sleeping inside did not get time to react. The car ran over three people. Personnel from the Dhanwantari police outpost, along with residents, reached the spot after being alerted about the accident.

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Police took the injured people to the Medical College for treatment. They suffered serious injuries to their heads, hands and other parts of their bodies.

Some of the injured sustained deep head wounds, while others suffered injuries to their arms, legs and other parts of the body.

Liquor bottle found inside car

According to eyewitness Lucky Kushwaha, a liquor bottle was found inside the car after the accident.

However, it has not been established whether the people inside the vehicle had consumed alcohol. Police will determine this as part of their investigation.

The vehicle has been seized.

Body sent for post-mortem

Personnel from the Dhanwantri Nagar police outpost conducted the inquest proceedings on lawyer Shivam Sharma’s body before sending it to the Medical College for a post-mortem examination.

The investigation will examine the car’s speed, the driver’s condition, the reason the vehicle went out of control and other circumstances surrounding the accident.