Jabalpur High Court Gives Government Four Weeks To Implement Teachers’ Service Benefits Order | Madhya Pradesh High Court

Jabalpur/ Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Jabalpur bench of the Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the state government to implement its order linking teachers’ service benefits to the date of their first appointment within four weeks. The order could benefit around 70,000 teachers by giving them revised seniority, salary increments, pension benefits and other service-related advantages.

The implementation may lead to an increase of around Rs 15,000-Rs 20,000 in monthly salaries, besides opening the possibility of arrears for up to 10 years. The next hearing in the matter is scheduled for the week beginning October 21.

According to teachers, the financial benefit could amount to around Rs 7-8 lakh per teacher.

Grant benefit of Sixth Pay Commission to teachers

The HC has granted the government four weeks to comply with its order directing it to consider the seniority of primary teachers from the date of their first appointment in 1998 and extend the benefits of the Sixth Pay Commission from January 1, 2006.

The time was granted during the hearing of a contempt petition filed by 497 teachers. Justice Deepak Khot allowed the state government counsel’s request for four weeks to comply with the court’s earlier order.

Counsel for the petitioners, Jitendra Arya, informed the court that the Supreme Court had dismissed the state government’s Special Leave Petition (SLP) challenging the High Court’s Dec 12, 2025, order.

In its December order, the High Court had directed the primary teachers to submit individual representations to the state government within 30 days. The government was then required to decide the representations within 90 days through reasoned and speaking orders.

Teachers sought seniority from initial appointment

The teachers had sought seniority from their initial appointment in 1998 instead of April 1, 2007, along with re-fixation of their pay scales and removal of pay anomalies. They also sought Sixth Pay Commission benefits from Jan 1, 2006, under the MP Pay Revision Rules, 2009, along with payment of arrears and 12% annual interest. Further, they demanded the benefit of the Sixth Pay Commission from Jan 1, 2006, as per MP Pay Revision Rules, 2009, and that the respondents be directed to release the arrears of pay to the petitioners while calculating the benefit of the Sixth Pay Commission.