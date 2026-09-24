Bhopal’s Govindpura Records 100 Two-Wheeler Thefts In Eight Months, Highest In City | File pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The vehicle lifters seem to be gaining an upper hand over police surveillance as they strike at will in the state capital. Despite the police identifying 82 hotspots for vehicle theft across the city, 1,157 two-wheelers were stolen between January and August 2026, an average of nearly five vehicles every day.

The 1,157 stolen vehicles are estimated to be worth Rs 5.23 crore. Police have managed to recover only 182 vehicles worth Rs 1.01 crore. This means 975 stolen two-wheelers are yet to be recovered.

The recovery figures indicate that only around 16% of the stolen two-wheelers have been recovered.

Police records show that cases are being registered across all 38 police stations but recovery remains a major challenge. Police investigations have revealed that thieves use different methods to dispose of stolen vehicles.

These include installing fake number plates, tampering with chassis numbers, transporting vehicles to other districts or states and dismantling them for sale as spare parts in scrap markets.

Cops are also looking into the possibility of stolen vehicles being sold as second-hand vehicles through online platforms.

Police commissioner Sanjay Kumar said all police station house officers were being regularly directed to ensure the recovery of stolen vehicles.

The police are continuously working to prevent vehicle thefts and arrest those involved in such crimes, he added.

Vehicle theft records

Theft records show that certain police station areas have consistently reported a high number of vehicle thefts. Govindpura recorded the highest number, with 100 two-wheelers stolen in eight months.

It was followed by Koh-e-Fiza with 89, Piplani with 81, Nishatpura with 63 and Ashoka Garden with 55. Aishbagh and Bagsewaniya each recorded 52 thefts, while TT Nagar reported 51, Kamla Nagar 41 and Chhola Mandir 39 cases.

Zone-2 tops in vehicle thefts

Zone-2 recorded the highest number of thefts, with 363 two-wheelers stolen, but only 36 vehicles were recovered.

In Zone-1, 290 vehicles were stolen and 61 recovered. Zone-3 recorded 255 thefts and 49 recoveries, while Zone-4 reported 249 thefts and 36 recoveries.

82 hotspots identified

Police records show 82 locations where vehicle thefts occurred repeatedly. Hotspots include markets, hospitals, colleges, parking areas and other crowded locations.

The continued incidents at these locations raise questions about the effectiveness of surveillance.

Although CCTV cameras have been installed at several places, thieves often manage to escape after committing the crime. Even when CCTV footage is available, identifying and apprehending the suspects is taking time.

Vehicle theft figures - Jan 1 to Aug 31, 2026

Two-wheelers stolen: 1,157

Estimated value: Rs 5.23 crore

Vehicles recovered: 182

Value of recovered vehicles: Rs 1.01 crore

Identified hotspots: 82

Average theft: Nearly five two-wheelers per day