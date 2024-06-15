Madhya Pradesh: High Court Gives 27% OBC Reservation In State

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Dismissing writ petition challenging 27 per cent reservation for other backward class (OBC), High Court, principal bench of Jabalpur, has cleared way for recruitment of remaining 13 per cent posts in recruitment of sub-engineers 2022.

The recruitment was for 3400 posts in 27 departments. MP Employees Selection Board had conducted the recruitment and declared results on basis of 27 per cent OBC reservations. But writ petition 6036-2023 was filed in Indore bench of High Court challenging 27 per cent OBC reservation. As case was pending in High Court, the Board declared the results withholding 13 per cent posts on the basis of 87%-13% formula.

Advocate Rameshwar Singh Thakur said, “We approached High Court principal bench which called the petition from Indore bench of High Court. Taking up hearing on writ petition, HC, Jabalpur, dismissed the petition in February 2024 but just because of elections and model code of conduct, it was pronounced today.

Today, High Court, pronounced the order dismissing the write petition—6036/2023 clearing the way for 27 per cent reservation in this recruitment of sub-engineers. Now, in all previous recruitment where state government had adopted 87%-13% formula while declaring results, government should give appointment for all the remaining 13 per cent posts.”

Though petitions are pending in Supreme Court for 27 per cent reservation for OBC, hearing in High Court is differed and in this recruitment of sub-engineers and others, Madhya Pradesh HC has cleared the way for 27 per cent reservations dismissing the writ petition 6036-2023, Advocate Rameshwar Thakur added.