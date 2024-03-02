Madhya Pradesh High Court: Gave No Ruling On 87%-13% Formula

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court principal bench in Jabalpur on Friday said that it has not given any ruling regarding 87%-13% formula in the wake of pendency of 27 per cent OBC reservation, in any recruitment in state.

It was hearing a petition over declaration of results after putting 13 % of seats on hold and declaring results for 87 per cent of successful candidates. However, hearing was adjourned till March 12 as there is a hearing on transfer petition of OBC reservation in Supreme Court on March 4.

Advocate Rameshwar Sharma said, “High Court said that it will examine the validity of government order regarding 87% -13% formula if anyone challenges it in HC. But HC has not given any order for any such formulation to declare the results putting 13 % of seats on hold.

We informed the HC that it was GAD's order to release results for 87 per cent seats putting results for 13 per cent seats on hold. The GAD order was based on the views of the advocate general. Results of many recruitments like patwari, teachers, and sub-engineers were out after putting results on hold for 13 per cent of seats which is against the rule. ”