Madhya Pradesh: High Court directs central government to submit point-wise compliance report

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh High Court has directed the central government to submit point-wise compliance reports on the recommendation of the Monitoring Committee in the Bhopal Gas Tragedy case.

The division bench of Chief Justice Ravi Vijay Kumar Malimath and Justice Vijay Kumar Shukla issued the order after the central government presented the action taken report in the court on the recommendations of the monitoring committee.

In 2012, Bhopal Gas Peedhith Mahila Udyog Sangathan and others filed a petition in the Supreme Court. The court had issued 20 directions regarding the treatment and rehabilitation of Bhopal gas victims.

The Court also instructed to constitute a monitoring committee to ensure the implementation of those points. The monitoring committee was instructed to present its report before the High Court every three months. On the basis of the report, the High Court could issue necessary directions to the State Government.

Again, Bhopal Gas Peedhith Mahila Udyog Sangathan filed a contempt petition against the non-compliance of the recommendations of the Monitoring Committee by the State Government during the pendency of the petition.

After which the high court held a hearing on the petition. The next hearing on the case has been scheduled on November 30.

Published on: Thursday, October 28, 2021, 12:57 AM IST