Madhya Pradesh High Court Allows 30-Year-Old Disabled Rape Victim To Terminate 19-Week Pregnancy; Says Woman’s Consent Is Above All

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Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): A 30-year-old widow was allowed to terminate her pregnancy by the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Saturday.

The woman is a survivor of sexual assault and is also disabled (cannot hear and speak). The court said that no woman can be forced to continue a pregnancy against her will and that her physical and mental health must be given priority.

According to the case details, the woman is about 19 weeks pregnant and is also disabled, as she cannot hear or speak. Her brother filed a petition in the court seeking permission for the termination of pregnancy, stating that the pregnancy was the result of sexual assault and was causing her severe mental and physical distress.

After considering the medical report and the woman’s condition, the court granted permission for the procedure.

The court also directed the dean of Gajra Raja Medical College to form a special team of experienced doctors, including experts in medicine and cardiology, to ensure the process is carried out safely.

Earlier, a medical board at Gajra Raja Medical College and Kamla Raja Hospital examined the woman.

The board confirmed that the pregnancy was around 19 weeks and stated that a safe termination could be carried out with proper medical care.

HC Allows 19-Year-Old Married Woman To Live With Boyfriend

A few days ago, a unique case came up before the Madhya Pradesh High Court bench in Gwalior, where a 19-year-old woman told the court that she could not live in harmony with her 40-year-old husband due to their 21-year age gap and expressed her wish to live with her boyfriend.

The case was related to a habeas corpus petition filed by her husband, who alleged that she was being unlawfully kept by her boyfriend.

During the hearing, the woman stated that she did not want to live with her husband or her parents.

After hearing her statement, the court allowed her to stay with her boyfriend and arranged monitoring to ensure her safety.