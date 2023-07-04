Madhya Pradesh: Heavy Vehicles Enter City During No-Entry Time

FP Photo

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): There is a ban on entry of heavy vehicles in the city from 9am to 9pm, but the ban is not followed.

Heavy vehicles can be moving on the main roads and squares. This may cause accidents and traffic jams at peak hours.

There is a traffic police outpost at Jai Stambh Chowk, but the cops have not taken action against the heavy vehicles entering the city during the no-entry time.

Since the no-entry ban is not followed, a large number of vehicles run on city roads.

The schools and colleges in the city have been reopened and thousands of children use the roads.

According to some residents, if the heavy vehicles continue to enter the city, there may be accidents.

On the other hand, there are traffic jams on Bareth, Mill, Tyonda and police station roads.

As a result of traffic gridlocks, commuters cannot reach their destinations in time.

Several people have lost their lives because of the heavy vehicles, but the police have failed to stop the entry of those vehicles in the city during the no-entry time.

The residents have launched agitations from time to time against the entry of heavy vehicles between from 9am to 9pm, but the administration did not take any action against those who are violating the rules.

The residents said that there should be a Transport Nagar in the city where the heavy vehicles can be parked.

In charge of traffic police outpost Ritesh Baghela said heavy vehicles carrying food grain for the ration shops are allowed to enter the city during the no-entry time.

If the vehicles, other than the ones carrying rations enter the city during the no-entry, are challenged, Baghela said.

