Ganj Basoda: BJP celebrates Gandhi Jayanti at booth level

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party organised a cleanliness drive, plantation, blood donation, and health camp in the city on the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi and former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on Sunday.

Extensive programmes were organised in the city. Civic body president Sunny Bhavsar said, “More than 65 programmes were organised at every city booth, in which the virtues of Mahatma Gandhi and LB Shastri were remembered. Gandhi's ideology was also highlighted through seminars. Sanitation fighters were also honoured. The workers purchased khadi products."

District President Rakesh Singh Jadon, MLA Leena Jain, President Shashi Yadav and others were present. Implementing the Vocal for Local slogan of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP organised an exhibition of products manufactured by handloom artisans residing in ward 12. Handmade products made of wood, stone and metal were promoted at the exhibition, and BJP workers and other people also purchased products. During the exhibition, guests were honoured by senior social worker Kantibhai Shah for their art.

