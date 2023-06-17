Madhya Pradesh: NCRPC To Hold Bench In Ganj Basoda On June 26

Representative Image

Ganj Basoda (Madhya Pradesh): A bench of the National Child Rights Protection Commission (NCRPC), New Delhi, is going to be organized at Ganj Basoda development block on June 26.

The camp will deal with the complaints related to the violation of child rights and to provide them benefits under various government schemes.

Project officer of the Women and Child Welfare Department Brijesh Jain said the children aged zero to 18 years will be connected to the government schemes after solving their problems.

The issues related to Aadhar card, Ayushman cards, bank accounts, birth certificates and pension for physically challenged will be solved at the camp, so that the children may get the benefits of government schemes.

Many other issues related to children will be solved at the camp.