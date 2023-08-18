 Madhya Pradesh HC Sentences Ex-Chhatarpur Collector & Ex-Additional Collector To 7-Day Imprisonment Over Court Contempt
Updated: Friday, August 18, 2023, 05:07 PM IST
Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Taking a strict action on contempt of court, the Madhya Pradesh High Court has sentenced former Chhatarpur collector Sheelendra Singh and then Chhatarpur additional collector Amar Bahadur Singh to seven days imprisonment, and imposed Rs 50,000 penalty on each of them.

HC Justice GS Ahluwalia pronounced the verdict on Friday and found both IAS Sheelendra Singh and then Chhatarpur additional collector Amar Bahadur Singh guilty in a case related to transfer of district coordinator Rachna Dwivedi against the rules. 

Transfer against rules

The matter pertains to the year 2017 when a contract based district coordinator Rachna Dwivedi was transferred against the norms. The HC issued a stay order on the transfer twice but the officers did not oblige with it. Rather, they terminated Dwivedi’s services in the year 2021. After the victim filed a plea, the High Court issued another stay on the effect and operation of the termination order and asked the officers to take the coordinator back into service, 

As the then Chhatarpur collector Sheelendra Singh and additional collector Amar Bahadur Singh did not obey the order, a contempt of court case was initiated against them. The court found both of them guilty and pronounced the verdict. 

