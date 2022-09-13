Madhya Pradesh HC orders action against Former Municipality President

Madhya Pradesh High Court, Jabalpur |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh High Court ordered action against the State President of BJP Mahila Morcha and former municipality president Maya Naroliya recently.

Notably, a case pertaining to economic offences had been registered against Naroliya in 2015, expressing dismay at the prolonged action. The High Court reprimanded the police officials while issuing orders.Post this, the HC directed the Director General of Police of the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) to produce EOW files against Naroliya.

Naroliya had contested Narmadapuram municipality elections from BJP’s side in 2009. When she was declared the BJP candidate again in 2016 for the municipality elections, it had come to fore that the property details submitted by her in the affidavit were different from details submitted by her in 2009 elections.

Additionally, she also transferred the Gypsy hut no 149 and 150 in her name on the basis of the affidavit. Thereafter, the RTI activist Sitasharan Pandey had lodged a complaint against Naroliya in 2015 with documentary evidence. Finally, directions to initiate action against the defaulter president were issued.