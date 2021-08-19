Madhya Pradesh: HC notice to CS for overlooking human rights panel suggestions in death of prisoner in Indore jail

Advertisement

Bhopal: The Principal bench of Madhya Pradesh High Court at Jabalpur has served notice on chief secretary to give the reason for overlooking the recommendations of the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission, on the death of a prisoner in Indore jail, as per official information.

Ansar Ahamad, a prisoner in Indore jail was found dead in his cell on March 22, 2015. He was a resident of Ujjain.

The Human Rights Commission took the cognizance of the incident and it came to fore later that the deceased prisoner had injury marks on his head. The Commission termed it a violation of human rights.

On March 20,2020 the Commission recommended to provide Rs 5 lakh financial assistance to the deceased family. The Commission instructed the jail department to follow the recommendation.

But the jail department refused. The Commission approached the HC and filed a writ petition. The Court served notices on the jail officials and also CS of the state.

Commission takes cognisance of two custodial deaths

The commission has taken cognizance of the death of a man who died in police custody in Gwalior district on Monday. The man Sonu Bansal was detained in connection with illegal betting. The Commission has asked the Inspector General of Gwalior range, SP Gwalior to present all records related to the case including post-mortem report and others within three weeks. The Gwalior SP suspended the five police personnel into the death and a magisterial inquiry has been ordered.

The Commission is also looking into the case of custodial death in Morena district. In Jhora city, one Rajendra Kushwaha was detained by the police on suspicion of burglary. The police allegedly thrashed him and following which his health deteriorated. When the man was admitted to hospital the doctor and the police allegedly tried to cover up the beating issue.

He was shifted to the district hospital, where the doctors found injury marks on his body. The MP HRC has asked the SP Morena to submit an injury report within three weeks to the Commission.

Published on: Thursday,August 19, 2021, 12:26 AM IST