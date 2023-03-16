Madhya Pradesh: Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyaan of Congress picks pace in Sehore

Sehore (Madhya Pradesh): The Hath se Hath Jodo Abhiyaan of the Congress has picked momentum in Sehore. Congress leader and Zila panchayat member Shashank Saxena has been making all efforts for the success of the campaign.

He is trying to connect as many people as possible with the party.

As part of the initiative, Congress leader Saxena is going to every house of the Sehore constituency and is propagating the message of the former national president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, which he gave during the course of Bharat Jodo Yatra. On Thursday, Saxena chaired a meeting with the residents of the Chhatarpura village and Charnaal village, which witnessed a good footfall.

The young workers of 12 polling booths were also present in the meeting. Saxena addressed all those who were present in that the BJP always pits people against each other, but the Congress gives the message of love and peace. He added that the Congress party aims to provide employment to as many people as possible and ensure development of the nation.

At the end, he opined that Rahul Gandhi has garnered people’s support, as he always focuses on uniting the nation and its people through love and affection.