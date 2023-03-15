Bhopal: Hailstorm occurs in Gwalior, Morena, Sehore, Sagar and Seoni districts

Bhopal received light rain accompanied by strong wind on Wednesday | FP Pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Light rain occurred in many parts of the state in last 24 hours. Hailstorm occurred in Gwalior, Morena, Sehore, Sagar, Seoni on Tuesday.

Western disturbance is approaching the state and under its influence, hailstorm is likely to occur in state on Thursday and Friday, meteorological department official stated.

Bhopal received brief spells of rainfall accompanied by thunder and strong winds on Wednesday evening. From 4 pm, weather began to change in the city. Dark clouds loomed across the sky and light rain followed.

People enjoyed drizzle that made the weather pleasant. Some other regions also received light rain. Rain occurred due to low cyclonic circulation existing in central parts of Rajasthan.

According to weather department, there are chances of rainfall in Indore, Narmadapuram, Rewa, Chambal, Jabalpur divisions and districts like Datia, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sehore, Panna, Sagar, Shajapur, Damoh, Chhattarpur, Dewas.

Thunder is likely to take place in isolated places of Indore, Narmadapuram, Chambal divisions and districts like Datia, Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sehore, Panna, Sagar, Mandla, Damoh, Shajapur, Chhattarpur, Chindwada, Jabalpur, Dindori, Balaghat, Narsinghpur, Seoni and Dewas.

In last 24 hours, rains occurred in sundry parts of Chambal, Gwalior, Ujjain, Jabalpur, Sagar, Indore divisions.

Read Also Hailstorms destroy crops in Nashik, Dhule while unseasonal rains provide respite to Mumbaikars