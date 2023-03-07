Hailstorms destroy crops in Nashik, Dhule while unseasonal rains provide respite to Mumbaikars

Guardian Minister Girish Mahajan inspecting crops flattened by Monday's hailstorms in Dusane, in Sakri taluka of Dhule. | District information office, Dhule

Crops in the northern Maharashtra region, including parts of Nashik and Dhule districts, were flattened by hailstorms.

𝗨𝗻𝘀𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗼𝗻𝗮𝗹 𝗿𝗮𝗶𝗻𝘀 𝗴𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗿𝗲𝗹𝗶𝗲𝗳 𝘁𝗼 𝗠𝘂𝗺𝗯𝗮𝗶𝗸𝗮𝗿𝘀

On Monday, unseasonal showers brought some relief from the sultry weather in Mumbai and its surrounding areas.

According to an official, the Malshej Ghat region between Thane and Pune districts experienced heavy rainfall and thunder a day before. The Meteorological department had issued a warning earlier in the day of thunderstorms and moderate rains in isolated areas of Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmednagar districts until this afternoon.

𝗠𝗮𝘅𝗶𝗺𝘂𝗺 𝘁𝗲𝗺𝗽𝗲𝗿𝗮𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 𝗶𝗻𝗰𝗿𝗲𝗮𝘀𝗶𝗻𝗴 𝗶𝗻 𝗹𝗮𝘀𝘁 𝗳𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗱𝗮𝘆𝘀

An IMD official said: "Mumbai's maximum temperature has been rising steadily for the last four days, but it dropped today after parts of the state capital reported untimely showers. The areas including Dadar, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri reported light showers."

The Meteorological department reported a maximum temperature of 39.3 degrees Celsius in the Mumbai suburban district on Monday, which is 6.4 degrees Celsius above the average temperature. The Colaba observatory in the city recorded a temperature of 37 degrees Celsius, which was 5.7 degrees higher.

𝗦𝗵𝗼𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗡𝗮𝘀𝗵𝗶𝗸, 𝗗𝗵𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗽𝘀

Officials observed a significant impact of the showers in the northern Maharashtra regions, including Nashik and Dhule districts.

A Nashik division official said: "Wheat, onion and flowering of mangoes have been affected. The onion crop which was ready for harvest has become wet. More than 1,800 hectares of wheat and onion plantation in Nashik is likely to be affected."

𝗔𝘀𝘀𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁 𝗼𝗳 𝗶𝗺𝗽𝗮𝗰𝘁 𝗼𝗻 𝗰𝗿𝗼𝗽𝘀 𝘁𝗼 𝗯𝗲 𝗰𝗼𝗻𝗱𝘂𝗰𝘁𝗲𝗱

Once the weather conditions become favourable for a survey, he mentioned that a comprehensive assessment of the impact of unseasonal rains on crops would be conducted.

In the last two days, there were reports of unseasonal rains accompanied by lightning in some parts of Maharashtra.

According to the official, heavy hailstorms were reported in some parts of the Dhule district on Monday. The road near Sakri town was entirely covered with hailstones. Additionally, the Vidarbha region has also reported untimely rains.