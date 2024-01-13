Madhya Pradesh Has More Pending Cases Than The National Rate; District Courts' Disposal Rate 10X More Than High Court

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Supreme Court Justice Sanjiv Khanna said that the pendency rate of criminal and civil cases in Madhya Pradesh stands at 1:4 -- higher than the national rate of 1:3.

He was addressing at the 10th Biennial MP State Judicial Officers' Confrence at Bhopal's Ravindra Bhavan on Saturday. Justice Khanna served as the chief guest of the event.

Justice Khanna further said that district court disposal rate is 10 times more than the High Court. Over 8 percent of pending cases are of bail matter in MP. This is matter of concern. Now judges are getting much better salary and perks. They should also focus on delivery of justice.

Justice Anirudh Bose and GK Maheshwari of Supreme Court and Chief Justice of MP Ravimalimath were also present. They stressed on speedy disposal with quality to make zero pendency by 2047.

Highlighting the shortage of judges, they said, "There is one judge for every 50,000 people in country. There is need of recruitment of judges with quality to reduce pendency."

SC judge Vikram Nath said that conviction rate is less than 1 percent and some cases have been pending for last 30 years in Gujarat and so in Madhya Pradesh. States should withdraw cases when they cannot prosecute, he said.