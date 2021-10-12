Madhya Pradesh: “Haa Main Rattu Tota Hu,” says energy minister Tomar

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Energy minister Pradhuman Singh Tomar on Tuesday responding to the allegations of the Congress on power shortage in the state said, “Haa Main Rattu Tota Hu (Yes, I repeat like a parrot).” But first of all, the Congress should tell about their management formula, he added.

Tomar made the above remark while addressing the media person in the city.

Tomar says that there will not be a power crisis in the state under any circumstances. At present, two power units have been closed in the state and maintenance work is going on at some units.

He further says that currently, the required demand of power is being supplied. As soon as the demand increases, more power generation units will start in the state.

Tomar also said that Congress should come forward and let's have a discussion on the power management of their 15 months rule. First have a comparative view then speak, he added.

Minister said that congress would raise one finger on the other but the remaining three fingers would be towards them.

Published on: Tuesday, October 12, 2021, 09:39 PM IST