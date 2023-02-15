Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior temple's donation boxes swell with cash, Rs 11.6 Lakh counted so far, WATCH video

A screenshot of a video in which officials can be seen counting money |

Madhya Pradesh: Donation boxes of Gwalior's famous Achaleshwar Mahadev Temple have been bloating with cash. Several police and district administration officials were roped in to count the collection.

As many as 11 donation boxes were unlocked on Wednesday. The first phase of counting went on for eight straight hours, witnessing a collection of Rs 11.6 lakh. A joint bank account was opened in the name of temple's accountant and one more official and the money was deposited on the same day.

Considering huge amount of donation, the officials had to use an automated machine to count notes.

The second phase of counting will resume on Thursday.