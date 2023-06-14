Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior Police Nabs Lawrence Bishnoi's Gang Member From Rajasthan For 3-Day Remand

FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior police nabbed a member of Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi's gang-- Baba alias Pradeep Shukla, on a production warrant.

Baba is from the Waha Tehsil in Agra, who is wanted in a case from October 2022, where he allegedly demanded an amount of Rs 10 lakh from a student in the Kanch Mill area and fired shots at the student's house.

The police apprehended Baba in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and have brought him to Gwalior for a three-day remand.

During the remand, police will question Baba about the allegations of threatening the student.

Baba was previously arrested by the Jaipur police in an encounter related to a case of threatening and firing.

According to reports Baba sustained gunshot wounds in one of his legs during the encounter.

Furthermore, the police have obtained audio recordings and WhatsApp chats os his other criminal activities.