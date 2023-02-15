Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior police arrest 1 from Bhopal in staff nurse recruitment scam

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The team of Gwalior crime branch police arrested one more accused from Bhopal in connection with staff nurse recruitment examination scam, officials said on Wednesday. The arrested accused had made transactions of more than Rs 1.5 crore with kingpin of the scam.

Crime branch ASP Rajesh Dandotia told Free Press that accused Amit Gharwar was arrested by the police on Wednesday. He runs a recruitment and job consultancy in Bhopal.

“The account of accused Amit shows transaction of Rs 1.50 crore in past one year. The amount of more than Rs 1.25 crore was exchanged between Amit and kingpin Pushkar Pandey. The amount of Rs 46 lakh was deposited by person named Dhananjay Singh. The accused used to get the commission of 2 per cent as commission on transactions,” Dandotia said.

The ASP also added that one of the suspects Mahipal Singh who runs a recruitment agency in Jaipur was called at Gwalior crime branch office. He said he was lured by one of the accused in the case Pream Prakash. Mahipal was told that he would get Rs 2 lakh per candidate.

8 fraudsters arrested

The Gwalior police busted the gang of eight fraudsters who were involved in leaking question paper for appointment of staff nurses under National Health Mission (NHM) on February 7

The police have arrested Dhananjay Pandey (32) resident of Prayagraj UP, Rajnish Jaat (35) and Jogindar Jaat (42) residents of Sonitpat, Haryana, Riahikant Tyagi (34) Gwalior, Sourabh Tiwari (22) Mirjapur UP, Manish Paswan (28) Nalanda Bihar, Vipin Sharma (25) of Ater, Bhind and Deepur Pandey (29) from Gwalior.

The police claimed that the paper was sold for Rs 3 lakh each. The exam was conducted through the Strategic Alliance Management Services Private Ltd (SAMS). When the scam was exposed, the NHM scrapped the examination.

