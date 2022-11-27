e-Paper Get App
Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior collector inspects construction works of Smart City road

FP News ServiceUpdated: Sunday, November 27, 2022, 12:06 AM IST
Representative Image
Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Gwalior collector Kaushalendra Vikram Singh inspected the smart road construction work going on at Raj Payga and Amkhoh localities of the city on Thursday, the administration officials said.

On reaching Amkhoh Road, collector Singh directed the smart city officials to speed up construction work to complete them by the first week of December 2022, in view of Khelo India sports competition slated to be held in the city in January.

Thereafter, he reached the Raj Payga road to instruct the officials to ensure completion of one side of the road by December 5. Chief executive officer (CEO) of Smart City project Neetu Mathur was also present during the inspection, who handed over the layout design of the road and other details to collector Singh. She also apprised collector Singh of the progress of the road construction work.

Post this, collector Singh took stock of Theme Road built from Mahal gate to Mandre ki Mata temple, during which he expressed displeasure over encroachments laid on the road. He then instructed the officials to remove encroachments and ensure cleanliness in the area.

