Madhya Pradesh: Family’s social boycott by Gwal Samaj, Human Right Commission seeks report from collector, SP

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission has taken cognisance of social boycott of a family by Gwal Samaj as it refused to give land for temple construction in Guna district.

The commission has given three weeks’ time to Guna district collector and superintendent of police to submit the report. As per reports, a family from Gwal Samaj in Guna district had complained to collector at public hearing that the community has boycotted them for not giving land for temple construction.

The victim, Heeralal Ghoshi, is a resident of Shivaji Nagar of Guna. The Gwal Samaj asked him to place turban at their feet, shave beard, drink cow urine and keep community members’ shoes on his head for atonement.

Ghoshi said his parents had donated land for temple’s construction. Now, the people of his community are demanding more land for its extension. Ghoshi complained that there was a wedding in his family recently, which people of his community refused to attend following social boycott.

MPHRC member inspects Sagar Central Jail

Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission secretary Sobhit Jain inspected Sagar central jail on Wednesday, said the officials. Jain chaired a meeting of the district officials and reviewed compliances related to the complaints filed with the panel. The district collector Deepak Arya, superintendent of police Atul Singh and other officials were present in the meeting. The collector and the SP informed Jain that no case related to the commission’s compliance was pending in the district. During the visit to jail, the secretary also inspected the kitchen, store room, handicraft section, video conferencing room, and legal help desk for prisoners. He also interacted with the women prisoners and inquired about their problems.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 12:15 AM IST