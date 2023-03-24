Madhya Pradesh: Gwalior civic body takes away dairy operator's buffalo after he fails to pay Rs 1.2 Lakh water tax

Madhya Pradesh: Unable to water tax, Gwalior Municipal Corporation seizes dairy operator's buffalo | FP Photo

Gwalior (Madhya Pradesh): Taking its tax-recovery drive a step further, the Gwalior Municipal Corporation (GMC) seized a buffalo of a dairy operator after he failed to pay Rs 1.29 lakh water tax.

Currently, the Gwalior Municipal Corporation is conducting a recovery campaign against defaulters of property tax in the city. In the same series, officials of the Municipal Corporation reached the house of Bal Krishan Pal, a dairy operator living in Daliya Wala locality of Ward No. 35. When the officials came to know that Pal is unable to pay his Rs1.29 lakh water tax, they took away the buffalo tied in his house.

GMC recovery staff assistant engineer KC Aggarwal said, “The municipal staff first confiscated the buffalo and then released it in the Adarsh Gaushala at Lal Tipara operated by the municipal corporation. His buffalo will not be returned till he pays water tax.”

Buffalo worth Rs 1 lakh

It is noteworthy that recovery is being run by the municipal corporation in different areas of the city. Municipal Commissioner Kishore Kanyal said, “Gwalior is continuously lagging behind in the recovery campaign and the biggest reason for this is that consumers are not paying the property and water tax. That is why, this time we are running a strict campaign so that maximum recovery can be done. The municipal corporation team asked the dairy operator to pay his bill. When he refused, his buffawhich is worth Rs 1 lakh was seized.”