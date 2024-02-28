 Madhya Pradesh: Guna, Shivpuri Lok Sabha Seats Hog Limelight
Three senior leaders including Scindia, Yadav and Yashodhara aspire for tickets.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
Shivpuri (Madhya Pradesh): The Guna and Shivpuri Lok Sabha constituencies have hogged the limelight even before the dates for the parliamentary election have been declared. The BJP leaders took opinions of the local party workers about the probable candidates. Minister of state Krishna Gaur and a member of the party’s state executive committee Suresh Arya visited the district to take opinion.

Three names were sought from each party office-bearer from Shivpuri, Guna and Ashoknagar in a sealed envelope. It came to light that the office-bearers recommended the names of a few leaders on their own. The names of Jyotiraditya Scindia, present MP KP Yadav and former sports minister Yashodhara Raje Scindia and party’s district president Raju Batham were given.

Sixty-four leaders were called from Shivpuri for their opinion. There were 49 party leaders from guna and 82 from Ashoknagar. According to sources, those who were asked to take part in the meeting were informed about it. Policemen were deployed and barricades put up outside the circuit house where the meeting was held.

The central leadership will take a decision on selection of candidates. Meanwhile, the BJP has begun to prepare for the election. Both Yadav and Scindia have become active in their respective constituencies. Scindia recently organised MP Sports Meet in his former constituency. On the other hand, Yadav organised cultural festival. It seems both of them are working hard to get tickets for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

