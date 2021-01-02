Madhya Pradesh: Govt should take over religious places from where stones were thrown, demands pro tem Speaker

Bhopal: Pro tem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma, known for issuing controversial statements, has made a fresh demand. He said the government should take over those religious places from where stones were hurled at barats (bridegroom’s party), religious processions and rallies.

Sharma said the government should think about making such rules.

According to Sharma, stoning those who were collecting funds in Ujjain and Indore for the Ram Temple is condemnable and intolerable.

He congratulated the administration on demolishing the houses of those who threw stones at the fund collectors. Such incidents in Madhya Pradesh should be curbed with an iron hand, Sharma said.