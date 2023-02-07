Madhya Pradesh: Govt doctor caught taking Rs 15,000 bribe from person with disability in MP's Katni district

Representative Image |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): A doctor posted at the government-run Katni district hospital in Madhya Pradesh was caught by Lokayukta sleuths on Tuesday while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15,000 from a divyang person for issuing him a disability certificate, an official said.

The complainant in the case, a resident of Reethi tehsil in Katni district, suffers from disability in both legs and the government doctor demanded Rs 40,000 as bribe from him for issuing a medical document certifying 40 per cent disability, said deputy superintendent of police (Lokayukta) Dilip Jharbade.

Acting on a complaint, sleuths of anti-corruption body Lokayukta laid a trap and caught Dr Purshottam das Soni, an orthopaedist, when he accepted Rs 15,000 as the first instalment of the bribe money from the complainant at his private clinic situated in his residence, he said.

A case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered against the physician and further investigation was underway, added Jharbade.

