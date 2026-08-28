Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, CM Mohan Yadav Celebrate Raksha Bandhan, Highlight Bond Of Love & Trust // Video

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State joins the country in celebrating Raksha Bandhan, Governor Mangubhai Patel and Chief Minister Mohan Yadav have highlighted the festival's traditional message of sibling affection and trust, while linking it to the values of family harmony, social cohesion and women's empowerment.

In his message on the occasion, Governor Patel said Raksha Bandhan reflects the strength of a relationship that remains rooted in affection, belonging and mutual trust through different stages of life.

"Raksha Bandhan celebrates the deep bond between siblings - a connection rooted in affection, a sense of belonging and trust that endures from the sweet memories of childhood through every stage of life.

भाई-बहन के प्रेम और विश्वास के पावन पर्व रक्षाबंधन की आप सभी को हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं।



यह भाई-बहन के आत्मीय रिश्ते का पर्व है, जो बचपन की मीठी यादों से लेकर जीवन के हर पड़ाव तक स्नेह, अपनत्व और विश्वास से जुड़ता है। यह पर्व आप सभी के जीवन में सुख, समृद्धि और खुशहाली लेकर… pic.twitter.com/UAs7mmgDaD — Dr Mohan Yadav (@DrMohanYadav51) August 28, 2026

My sincere wish is that this festival brings happiness, prosperity and well-being into all your lives," Governor Patel said in a statement.

The Governor described the festival as an expression of India's rich cultural traditions and called upon people to preserve the values associated with it.

He also urged citizens to make active efforts towards respecting, supporting and empowering women. The festival, traditionally marked by sisters tying rakhi on their brothers' wrists, has a strong emotional and cultural significance in Indian society. Beyond the ritual, it represents a relationship built on care, protection, affection and responsibility.

CM Yadav, in his Raksha Bandhan message, placed particular emphasis on the dignity and self-reliance of women, pointing to the state government's Ladli Behna Yojana as an important instrument of financial support. "Respecting sisters and upholding their dignity and self-reliance is our top priority.

We remain steadfast in our resolve to bring happiness and self-confidence into the lives of sisters through the Ladli Behna Yojana," the Chief Minister said. CM Yadav said more than Rs 65,000 crore had so far been transferred to the bank accounts of women beneficiaries under the 'Ladli Behna' scheme.

He said the assistance should be viewed beyond its immediate financial value, as it contributes towards strengthening women's confidence and economic independence. The Chief Minister's message seeks to connect the emotional significance of Raksha Bandhan with the broader objective of creating greater opportunities and dignity for women.

The celebrations carry both a cultural and social message, with the traditional thread of rakhi symbolising not merely a personal bond between siblings but also a commitment to care, respect and shared responsibility.