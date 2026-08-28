Raksha Bandhan 2026: From Yuvraj Singh To Rishabh Pant, Cricket Stars Celebrate Sibling Love With Heartfelt Wishes

Cricket Stars Celebrate Sibling Love With Heartfelt Wishes | Sakshi Pant/Yuvraj Singh/Instagram

Raksha Bandhan was celebrated across India on Friday, August 28, with people cherishing the special bond between brothers and sisters. The festival also saw several cricketers and their families join the celebrations, with social media filled with heartfelt messages, pictures and wishes. For the stars of Indian cricket, the occasion offered a chance to step away from the game and celebrate their loved ones.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh was among the cricketers who extended warm wishes on the special occasion. Known for his close relationship with his family, Yuvraj has regularly used Raksha Bandhan to express his affection for his sisters. His heartfelt gesture once again highlighted the emotional importance of the festival beyond the cricket field.

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Rishabh Pant also found himself at the centre of Raksha Bandhan celebrations as wishes poured in for his sister. Pant shares a close bond with his sister and has previously given fans glimpses of their relationship through social media posts. The occasion once again brought attention to the strong family support surrounding the India wicketkeeper-batter.

Several other cricketers have also celebrated Raksha Bandhan over the years by sharing pictures and messages dedicated to their siblings. From childhood memories to playful moments with their sisters, these posts have given fans a glimpse into the personal side of their favourite cricket stars. The festival continues to provide cricketers with an opportunity to celebrate relationships that remain important despite their demanding schedules.

Raksha Bandhan 2026 was observed on August 28, with sisters tying the traditional rakhi and brothers expressing their love and support in return. As cricketers joined millions of Indians in celebrating the festival, their heartfelt wishes and family moments added a personal touch to the festivities, reminding fans that behind the sporting icons are brothers and siblings who cherish the same timeless bond.