CBI Traps Two BSNL Engineers For Taking A Bribe Of ₹1.50 Lakh In Bhopal | Representationam image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested chief engineer (electrical) and superintending engineer (electrical) of BSNL, Bhopal, for taking bribe of Rs 75,000 each here on Thursday.

The CBI registered an instant case on August 27 against chief engineer Awanish Kumar Shukla and superintending engineer VB Chakrapani, posted in Bhopal for demanding Rs 4 lakh from a Jabalpur-based firm which executed Operation & Comprehensive Maintenance (OCM) and electrical installation related work of BSNL.

The bribe amount was demanded for processing pending bills of the firm pertaining to 14 different works.

The CBI laid a trap and caught both the accused officers red-handed, while accepting an undue advantage of Rs 75,000 each, as part payment of the demanded bribery amount.

Searches were being conducted at the residential and office premises of the accused persons in Bhopal, Lucknow and Kanpur.