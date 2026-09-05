Madhya Pradesh Government Transfers 11 IAS Officers In Major Administrative Reshuffle; Check List

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Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government has transferred 11 IAS officers in a major administrative reshuffle on Saturday.

The officers, from different batches, have been given new responsibilities in departments including revenue, industries, women and child development, public health, tribal welfare and urban administration.

The transfers include changes in the postings of senior IAS officers from the 2006 to 2018 batches.

The details are as follows:

1. Anil Suchari (2006)

Current posting: Commissioner, Sagar Division, Sagar

New posting: Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Bhandar Grih Nigam, Bhopal

2. Dileep Kumar (2008)

Current posting: Commissioner, Industries, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Laghu Udyog Nigam, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

New posting: Commissioner, Sagar Division, Sagar

3. Anubha Shrivastava (2009)

Current posting: Principal Revenue Commissioner, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; Secretary, Revenue Department; Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior (Additional Charge)

New posting: Secretary, Revenue Department, Government of Madhya Pradesh

4. Satendra Singh (2009)

Current posting: Commissioner-cum-Director, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal; Commissioner, Scheduled Tribe Development; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Finance & Development Corporation, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

New posting: Secretary, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare Department; Secretary, Scheduled Caste Welfare Department; Commissioner, Scheduled Caste Development; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh State Scheduled Caste Finance & Development Corporation, Bhopal; Commissioner-cum-Director, Backward Classes and Minorities Welfare, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

5. Neha Maravya Singh (2011)

Current posting: Director, Tribal Area Development Schemes; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Employment and Training Council (MAPCET); Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Finance & Development Corporation; Director, Tribal Research and Development Institute, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

New posting: Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Scheduled Tribe Finance & Development Corporation, Bhopal

6. Nidhi Nivedita (2012)

Current posting: Deputy Commissioner, Women & Child Development, Madhya Pradesh; Project Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya & Nutrition Mission, Bhopal; Additional Secretary, Women & Child Development Department; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Finance & Development Corporation, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

New posting: Deputy Commissioner (Revenue), Madhya Pradesh; Commissioner, Land Records & Settlement, Madhya Pradesh, Gwalior (Additional Charge)

7. Anurag Verma (2012)

Current posting: Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Housing Board, Bhopal; Managing Director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

New posting: Managing Director, State Civil Supplies Corporation, Bhopal

8. Mayank Agrawal (2013)

Current posting: Chief Executive Officer, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, Bhopal

New posting: Chief Executive Officer, Skill Development India–Rojgar Guarantee (Gramin) Mission (VB-GRAMG); Mission Director, Samagra Narmada Mission, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

9. Sandeep G.R. (2013)

Current posting: Deputy Commissioner (Labour), Madhya Pradesh, Indore

New posting: Deputy Commissioner, Women & Child Development, Madhya Pradesh; Mission Director, Atal Bihari Vajpayee Bal Arogya & Nutrition Mission, Bhopal; Additional Secretary, Women & Child Development Department; Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Finance & Development Corporation, Bhopal (Additional Charge)

10. Abhi Prasad (2014)

Current posting: Chief Executive Officer, Employment Guarantee Council, Bhopal

New posting: Managing Director, Madhya Pradesh Public Health Services Corporation Limited, Bhopal; Additional Secretary, Public Health & Family Welfare Department (Additional Charge)

11. Neha Jain (2018)

Current posting: Additional Commissioner, Narmada Valley Development Authority, Indore

New posting: Chief Executive Officer, Smart City Ujjain; Additional Commissioner, Municipal Corporation, Ujjain (Additional Charge)

The reshuffle brings changes across several key departments and includes both transfers to new posts and changes in additional responsibilities.