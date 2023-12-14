Madhya Pradesh Government To Welcome Devotees For Ayodhya Ram Temple Inauguration: CM Yadav

Mohan Yadav, MP CM |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Madhya Pradesh government, under the leadership of newly-appointed Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, will extend a warm welcome to devotees heading to Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh for the consecration of the Ram temple.

The ceremony is scheduled for January 22, 2024. Chief Minister Yadav, addressing reporters after his first cabinet meeting, expressed that devotees from Madhya Pradesh making the journey to Ayodhya will be greeted by applying 'tilak' on their foreheads.

Yadav acknowledged the challenges faced by karsevaks during the Ram temple agitation and emphasized the importance of providing necessary facilities to fulfill their dream of witnessing a grand Ram temple in Ayodhya.

To ensure a smooth journey, arrangements including food, water, and other essential facilities will be made for devotees in the bordering areas of Uttar Pradesh. Special trains, similar to the Teerth Darshan Yojana, may be arranged if needed, allowing devotees to travel to Ayodhya with ease. The Teerth Darshan Yojana enables senior citizens in the state to travel to recognized pilgrimage sites in the country free of cost.

Following the inaugural cabinet meeting, Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has implemented a ban on the unauthorized use of loudspeakers in temples, mosques, and other religious sites throughout Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday.