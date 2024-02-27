Madhya Pradesh Government Taking Rap For Wrong Deeds Of Transport Dept |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Mohan Yadav expressed his unhappiness with the transport department immediately after taking over as the Chief Minister. But the department is causing embarrassment to the government just within two months of its formation. By removing the transport commissioner, the principal secretary (transport) and several other officers, Yadav hinted at setting the department right.

The irregularities taking place in the department have caused discomfort to the government. After the truck operators’ strike, the then transport minister Govind Singh Rajput, who is now heading the food and civil supplies department, gave it in writing on August 8 last year that all check posts would be removed and checking system would be modernised on the pattern of Gujarat.

On the basis of Rajput’s assurance, the then transport commissioner Sanjay Jha made a proposal for closing the check posts and sent it to the government. But the proposal is still pending. The government also decided to make all the services faceless and to go online, but the decision was not implemented.

According to sources, when the new government took over, the decision to close check posts was reviewed. But afterwards it was swept under the carpet. The Opposition is attacking the government for the alleged loot in the transport department. On the other hand, people from inside the government are demanding the closing of all check posts. The Central Government has also directed the state government to close them.

The appointment of two ADG-rank officers has also caused uneasiness to the government. It has happened for the first time that both commissioner and additional commissioner are of ADG-rank officers.

A DIG-rank officer generally holds the post of additional commissioner, but after the posting of an ADG-level officer, a tug-of-war has started among the officials of the department. Sources in the department said that the central leadership of the BJP had directed the state government to take a decision on the check posts after the Lok Sabha election.