Madhya Pradesh Government Orders Verification Of Madrasas Students

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The School Education Department has issued an order for the physical verification of students enrolled in madarsas. If any non-Muslim or Muslim students are found to be falsely registered, or if religious education is being provided to children without their parent’s consent, the recognition of such madrasas will be revoked.

Issuing a directive on Friday, the School Education Department said that the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), New Delhi, had brought to their attention that many non-Muslim children were falsely registered as students in madrasas to receive government grants.

It cited Article 28(3) of the Constitution, which states, “No person attending any educational institution recognised by the state or receiving aid out of state funds shall be required to take part in any religious instruction that may be imparted in such institution or to attend any religious worship that may be conducted in such institution or in any premises attached thereto unless such person or, if such person is a minor, his guardian has given his consent thereto”.

Given this provision, madrasas that are recognised by the Madhya Pradesh Madarsa Board must conduct physical verification of their students. If fraudulent student registrations are discovered, the grants will be discontinued, recognition will be revoked, and action will be taken under punitive provisions.

Complaints received: Minister

School Education Minister Uday Pratap Singh said that complaints had been received since February about Hindu children studying in madarsas. Investigations revealed that some madrasas only existed on paper, and thousands of Hindu children were found to be enrolled in these institutions.

He said that no one can be forcibly taught another religion, and such violations have prompted the School Education Department to issue this order under Section 18(3). “The Chief Minister has guided this decision, ensuring that the religious system in MP will not be disrupted”, Singh added.