Madhya Pradesh Government May Declare Transfer Policy On October 15

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): As the BJP’s membership drive is about to end, its leaders have begun to mount pressure on the government to make a transfer policy. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has to take a decision on lifting ban on transfers. A cabinet meeting will be held on October 15, when the government may take a decision on lifting ban on transfers.

The General Administration Department (GAD) has already prepared the transfer policy which may be put up before the cabinet after green signal from Yadav. Nevertheless, the government employees are opposed to carrying out transfer police in the mid-academic session.

Because of the Party’s membership drive, Yadav refused to lift ban on transfers in September. He assured the ministers that after the end of the membership drive, the ban on transfer would be lifted for 15 days in October.

Since the membership drive is completing on October 15, the ministers are talking about withdrawing ban on transfers. Along with the BJP legislators, the leaders of the party organisation want lifting of ban on transfers at least for a few days.

Yadav directed the officials to prepare transfer policy in such a way that nobody should be shifted without reason. According to sources, the Chief Minister’s priority is to transfer staff to vacant posts.