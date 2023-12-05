Madhya Pradesh: Government Employees Voted For Congress, Says Diggy

Digvijaya Singh |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In the recently-concluded assembly elections, the government employees have voted for the Congress, former chief minister Digvijaya Singh claimed on Monday.

A tweet by the Congress leader showed that in 199 constituencies, the government employees had given their votes to the party.

As the result was announced on Sunday, since then the political parties are speculating about their vote source.

The BJP is claiming that Ladli Behna, youths and farmers voted for them.

On the other hand, the Congress is claiming that the government employees and other sections of society had given votes to them.

‘Cong was leading during postal ballot count’

Former CM Digvijaya Singh has raised the issue of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) after comparing it with the postal ballot counting. He raised the issue of voting patterns between the ballot papers and EVMs.

In a series of three tweets, he stated that according to postal ballot counting, the Congress was leading in 199 constituencies, but when the counting of EVM votes was done, the scene had changed.

He stated that because of EVMs, the votes of common people could not reach to the Congress