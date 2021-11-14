Madhya Pradesh: Goat milk at Rs150/L from Jan-Jatiya Gaurav Diwas

BHOPAL (Madhya Pradesh): Goat milk will be available at milk booths of Milk Federation (Dugdha Sangh) in Madhya Pradesh from Jan-Jatiya Gaurav Diwas, which is November 15. Milk will be available for Rs 30 per 200 ml at milk booths of milk federation in Indore and Jabalpur divisions.

Minister for animal husbandry and dairy Prem Singh Patel will start it in Barwani with inauguration of milk booths. Sale of goat milk will start after collection from tribal-dominated districts of Indore and Jabalpur divisions.

Goat milk is rich in protein, healthy fats, vitamins, iron, and other essential nutrients. The milk and its products are proving to be beneficial in curing dengue. The deficiency of selenium and reduced platelet count are some of the complications of dengue fever.

Goat milk has nearly 27% more of selenium. Selenium boosts immunity, which helps to counter viruses and thus helps in recovering from dengue. Besides, goat milk is good for those who are lactose-intolerant. Goat milk is best option for those having allergy from milk sugar. It also reduces cholesterol.

Published on: Sunday, November 14, 2021, 10:23 PM IST