Madhya Pradesh: Global Garden to come up in Indore on PM’s advice

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A Global Garden will come up during the NRI summit in Indore on the advice of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

As many as 3k NRIs from different parts of the world are arriving in Indore to take part in the meet to be held from January 8 to January 10.

People coming from different parts of the world will plant saplings at one place to be looked after by Indore Nagar Nigam. The saplings planted by the NRIs will be the specialty of the garden.

The state government made a proposal for plantation during the NRI conference. As part of the proposal, saplings were to be planted by the NRIs at various places, and preparations were on for online registration.

On Monday, when Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan met Modi, the latter made some changes in the proposal. Modi said it would be difficult to look after the saplings if they were planted at different places.

For this reason, the saplings should be planted at one place that will be named global garden, he said. The state government began to work accordingly.

The President of Guyana, the Prime Minister of Gabon, the foreign minister of Panama, a few ministers from Mauritius and the trade minister of Sudan are taking part in the conference.

Besides, NRIs from America, Canada, Israel and Japan are also coming. Several business delegates from various countries are also taking part in the summit.

They will be advised to get themselves registered for planting saplings. The representatives who will get registered will be allowed to plant saplings in the Global Garden. The name of the person concerned will be mentioned.